Pfizer testing a drug to fight COVID if detected early
(KYMA, KECY) - A new antiviral pill could fight COVID-19 early after diagnosis.
Pfizer is now testing the drug, which could possibly even prevent symptoms, and limit transmission to people in a patient's household.
There are at least three antivirals for covid being tested in clinical trials.
Results could come as soon as late fall or winter.
The top contender is a medication from Merck and Company and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
There's also one from Pfizer, and another from Roche and Atea Pharmaceuticals.
