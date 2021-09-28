Skip to Content
Pfizer testing a drug to fight COVID if detected early

(KYMA, KECY) - A new antiviral pill could fight COVID-19 early after diagnosis.

Pfizer is now testing the drug, which could possibly even prevent symptoms, and limit transmission to people in a patient's household.

There are at least three antivirals for covid being tested in clinical trials.

Results could come as soon as late fall or winter.

The top contender is a medication from Merck and Company and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

There's also one from Pfizer, and another from Roche and Atea Pharmaceuticals.

