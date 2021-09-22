Skip to Content
FDA backs Pfizer booster shots for the elderly and at at-risk

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. has moved a step closer to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to seniors and others at high risk from the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday signed off on such shots as a way to shore up protection in people with underlying health conditions and high-risk jobs.

This is not a done deal yet: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to weigh in on who it believes should get boosters and when. A panel of advisers to the agency will make more specific recommendations about who should get the extra shots and when.

