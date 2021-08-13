AWC to require masks indoors, despite Governor’s ban

Coronavirus

KYMA, KECY - Arizona Western College in Yuma will be requiring masks, when the fall semester starts on Monday even though the Arizona Governor has banned mask mandates. The school cites a rise in COVID cases.

Dr. Daniel Corr, President of AWC said, “We can only beat this if we work together using all the tools we have at our disposal. Our goal is to prevent a campus shutdown while keeping all of our populations safe AND helping our students reach their educational goals.”