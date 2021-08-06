New poll shows most Americans support indoor, school mask advice

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A new poll from a Quinnipiac University survey shows that most Americans support the CDC's new mask recommendations.

61% of respondents agree with the CDC mask guidances, while about one-third of people oppose the recommendations.

55% majority wants to also see masks in school, which is an issue split largely along party lines.

Also, more than half the respondents support vaccine mandates for healthcare and government employees while fewer than half such requirements for students or business workers.