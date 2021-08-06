Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By ,
Published 8:12 AM

New poll shows most Americans support indoor, school mask advice

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A new poll from a Quinnipiac University survey shows that most Americans support the CDC's new mask recommendations.

61% of respondents agree with the CDC mask guidances, while about one-third of people oppose the recommendations.

55% majority wants to also see masks in school, which is an issue split largely along party lines.

Also, more than half the respondents support vaccine mandates for healthcare and government employees while fewer than half such requirements for students or business workers.

As Seen on TV / News / Video

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content