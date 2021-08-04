New survey suggests Americans more scared of COVID-19 vaccine than the disease
(KYMA, CNN Newsource) - A new survey finds most unvaccinated Americans -- about 53% -- believe COVID-19 vaccinations are more dangerous than the disease.
14% of the 1,500 people polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation -- which includes both vaccinated and unvaccinated people -- said they will definitely not get vaccinated.
That's the same number as back in December, despite a recent surge in new cases.
Unvaccinated Americans largely believe the media has exaggerated the severity of the pandemic.
They are also less likely to wear masks in public.
53% of vaccinated people reported wearing masks in grocery stores and other indoor places.
44% of unvaccinated individuals said they wear masks in those situations.
