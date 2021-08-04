New survey suggests Americans more scared of COVID-19 vaccine than the disease

Coronavirus

(KYMA, CNN Newsource) - A new survey finds most unvaccinated Americans -- about 53% -- believe COVID-19 vaccinations are more dangerous than the disease.

14% of the 1,500 people polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation -- which includes both vaccinated and unvaccinated people -- said they will definitely not get vaccinated.

That's the same number as back in December, despite a recent surge in new cases.

Unvaccinated Americans largely believe the media has exaggerated the severity of the pandemic.

They are also less likely to wear masks in public.

53% of vaccinated people reported wearing masks in grocery stores and other indoor places.

44% of unvaccinated individuals said they wear masks in those situations.