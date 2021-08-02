Tokyo reports more than two thousand Covid cases

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Tokyo has reported more than 2,100 new Covid-19 cases as of Monday morning, which is the highest ever to be recorder on a Monday.

The numbers are a drop from the weekend when the city reported a record 4,000 new infections on Saturday alone.

At least 281 infections were linked to the Olympic games so far, organizers says.

Last week, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, announced the extension of Japan's Covid-19 state of emergency until the end of August.

The restrictions now cover four new prefectures. Three of them surrounding Tokyo.