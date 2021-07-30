Study: Vaccine not enough to stop variant spread

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A new study supports mask wearing for people already vaccinated against Covid-19 as researchers say the vaccine will not be able to stop new variants from spreading.

In fact, the study concludes vaccination may actually help more vaccine-resistant strains evolve.

The authors of the study say wearing masks and practicing social distancing can help stop the virus from spreading and mutating. According to researchers, the virus will not stop changing until almost everyone is vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the CDC issued guidance for everyone to wear masks indoors in most parts of the country and this study was published in the journal "Nature Scientific Reports."