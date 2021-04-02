Skip to Content
Johnson & Johnson begins testing its vaccine on teenagers

(KYMA, KECY) - Johnson & Johnson is now testing its COVID vaccine on teenagers.

On Friday, the company announced it has been conducting a safety trial to see how adults respond to the vaccine.

CBS News reported the ongoing study now includes teens from 12 to 17 years old.

In a statement, the vice-chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer at J&J says, "It is vital that we develop vaccines for everyone, everywhere, to help combat the spread of the virus with the goal to return to everyday life."

J&J's statement comes after Pfizer and Moderna announced it's conducting vaccine trials for children under 12 years old.

Sources report the trial will be given to a small number of teens, ages 16-17. Its trial will include teens from Spain and the United Kingdom. Pretty soon, it'll test people from the U.S., Netherlands, and Canada.

J&J plans to deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine by May and June.

