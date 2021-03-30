RCBH offering COVID vaccines without appointment

Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) announced Tuesday, it is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to those over 18-years-old. No appointment necessary.

Two RCBH locations will be offering the vaccine to people, regardless of residency according to a recent post on Facebook.

The vaccines will be distributed daily, pending vaccine availability.

RCBH's location in Somerton will be offering a drive-thru clinic at 950 E. Main Street, from 8AM - 11AM and 3PM - 6PM.

The San Luis Walk-up clinic at 1896 Babbitt Lane, will be taking walk-in's for the vaccine from 9AM - 12PM and 2PM - 6PM.