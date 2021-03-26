World Health Organization Finishes Report On COVID-19 Origins

Coronavirus

(KYMA/KECY) - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday said its report on the origin of the Coronavirus has been finalized.

WHO's lead official for this investigation says it was a "painful process" to edit and translate the 400-page report, set to be released to the public in a few days.

The origins of COVID-19 have been hotly debated and also become politically charged.

A CNN documentary clip reveals the opinion of Robert Redfield - former head of the CDC.

In it, he says the novel Coronavirus may have come from a lab in China and began transmitting in the Fall of 2019.

But the Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden - Dr. Anthony Fauci - says there are "A number of theories."

The Biden Administration is reserving comment until it gets to review the WHO report. The White House says once its health and medical advisors review it, the president will be briefed on its details.