Experts say you should hold on to your COVID vaccine card

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY) - Experts say proof of COVID vaccine may be your ticket to "normalcy."

ABC News reported if you have the COVID vaccine card, it'll be your ticket to freedom in the coming months. Therefore, it should be protected as such.

Not only does it contain the dates and vaccine you received, but you should continue to hold on to it tightly, considering how it could be a "vaccine passport." According to AARP, airlines are also beginning to test digital health passports that could prove someone's negative test results and eventually their vaccination status.

John Brownstein, Ph.D., an ABC News contributor and epidemiologist at Boston Children's Hospital, said, "A vaccination card is a tool that people can use to declare that they have some level of protection against COVID. Being able to assess immunity to COVID is a critical part of trying to resume our daily lives."

Another expert tells ABC News the cards can in fact make international travel easier by avoiding quarantine and testing.