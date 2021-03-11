Biden Signs “American Rescue Plan”

Coronavirus

(NBC News, KYMA) - One year to the day after America started slipping into a coronavirus lockdown, President Biden has signed a bill that releases nearly $2 trillion dollars in COVID-19 relief.

The law dubbed "The American Rescue Plan" is designed as an economic shot in the arm.

Mr. Biden described the plan as "historic legislation that is about rebuilding the backbone of this country."

In the year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic lock downs have forced millions out of work, and the unrelenting virus has stolen more than half a million American lives.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says the death toll is far worse than he could have imagined.

"We had such divisiveness in our country, that even simple common sense, public health measures took on a political connotation," he adds.

As some states are lifting mask mandates and fully reopening businesses, medical experts are urging caution, with vaccines offering a potential pathway to normalcy, but only if they're administered to enough people...and in time.