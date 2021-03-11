Alaska becomes first state to offer COVID vaccine to anyone over 16

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY) - Alaska becomes the first state in the nation to make COVID vaccinations available to anyone older than 16.

NPR reported the Pfizer vaccine is now available for people who are 16 and older. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available to people 18 and older.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said the vaccine expansion is a "game-changer." Gov. Dunleavy said, "A healthy community means a healthy economy. With widespread vaccinations available to all Alaskans who live or work here, we will no doubt see our economy grow, and our businesses thrive."

Sources said Alaska has received 288,000 vaccines and 170,993 people have been vaccinated.