CDC guidelines for post-vaccination

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY) - Americans hoping covid vaccinations would be a ticket to a more normal life, got some encouraging news today from government scientists.

The CDC releasing its much-anticipated guidelines for life after full vaccinations. Opening the door for family gatherings once thought too risky.

The demand for answers about what is and isn't safe post-shots has soared as the pace of vaccinations increase.

With more than 2-million vaccinations a day.

Tonight hope among the newly vaccinated that life could soon return to normal.

"Absolutely. Even just to go to the store, it's like you don't have to be as fearful!"

"I'm looking forward to visiting my grandkids."

"Now we kind of can play games and run around in the backyard.."

The latest CDC guidance suggests that's a definite possibility.

"If grandparents have been vaccinated, they can visit their daughter and her family, even if they have not been vaccinated so long as the daughter and her

family is not at risk for severe disease."

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the single dose johnson & johnson vaccine. Or after the second dose of the Pfizer and moderna vaccines.

The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can:

-visit others who are fully vaccinated, indoors without a mask or social distancing.

-visit with unvaccinated people from a single household without masks. If those people are at low risk for covid. Younger with no co-morbidities.

-if vaccinated people are exposed to someone who's covid positive, there should be no reason to quarantine …. If they're a-symptomatic.

So far, the evidence suggests it's unlikely that fully vaccinated people spread the virus.

But because that's not definite, the CDC is still urging vaccinated people to wear masks in public…Like grocery stores…To protect the un-vaccinated and encourage others to do the same.

"We see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we're still in the tunnel. It's not that hard to wear a mask. Just wear a mask! Assume everyone you come into contact with is probably infected with this virus because it's possible, and protect yourself."

And with spring break season now underway, the CDC continues to advise against travel for now:

"Therefore, everyone, whether vaccinated or not, should continue to avoid medium and large gathers as well as non-essential travel."

About 10% of the population has been vaccinated, but there's still great concern about high levels of the virus nationwide.

The U.S. is still averaging nearly 60-thousand cases per day, and nearly 2-thousand deaths per day and those new variants are in virtually every state now. So the CDC warns the risk is still very high.