Dolly gets ‘a dose of her own medicine’

Country music icon gets coronavirus vaccine on social media

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KYMA, KECY) - Country music legend Dolly Parton finally got her coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, and encouraged fans to follw suit.

The singer posted a video and photos of the process on social media with the caption "Dolly gets her own medicine."

She even added new words to one of her iconic songs to emphasize her message.

Dolly got the shot at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Just months early, she donated $1 million to the same university to advance its coronavirus research.

The singer has been eligible for the shot for quite some time, but told the Associated Press earlier this month, she wanted to wait to avoid any appearance of preferential treatment.

