Coronavirus
Albertsons to offer coronavirus vaccines

More than 500 doses available - appointments must be made online

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Albertsons has announced it will offer coronavirus vaccines to the public beginning Tuesday morning.

The grocery chain says it has more than 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available to eligible recipients who make an appointment online.

Make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at Albertson's

Those within Phases 1A and 1B are currently eligible for a vaccine.

Albertson's will schedule appointments over the course of the next several days. When all appointments are filled, it will stop scheduling appointments.

Albertson's Vaccine Clinic
Tuesday, February 23 - Sunday, February 28, 2021
2378 W 24th St, Yuma, AZ
Schedule an appointment online - NO walk-ins accepted
Tuesday, February 23rd: 8am-5pm
Wednesday, February 24th- Friday February 26: 9am-5:30pm
Saturday & Sunday, February 27th & 28th: 9am-5pm

Winter storms delayed delivery of coronavirus vaccine allotments last week. The federal government is expected to ramp up shipments this week to compensate.

Stay with KYMA.com for new details on coronavirus vaccine clinics, as well as on testing events, as we get them.

