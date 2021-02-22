Albertsons to offer coronavirus vaccines
More than 500 doses available - appointments must be made online
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Albertsons has announced it will offer coronavirus vaccines to the public beginning Tuesday morning.
The grocery chain says it has more than 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available to eligible recipients who make an appointment online.
Make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at Albertson's
Those within Phases 1A and 1B are currently eligible for a vaccine.
Albertson's will schedule appointments over the course of the next several days. When all appointments are filled, it will stop scheduling appointments.
|Albertson's Vaccine Clinic
|Tuesday, February 23 - Sunday, February 28, 2021
|2378 W 24th St, Yuma, AZ
|Schedule an appointment online - NO walk-ins accepted
|Tuesday, February 23rd: 8am-5pm
|Wednesday, February 24th- Friday February 26: 9am-5:30pm
|Saturday & Sunday, February 27th & 28th: 9am-5pm
Winter storms delayed delivery of coronavirus vaccine allotments last week. The federal government is expected to ramp up shipments this week to compensate.
