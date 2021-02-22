Albertsons to offer coronavirus vaccines

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Albertsons has announced it will offer coronavirus vaccines to the public beginning Tuesday morning.

The grocery chain says it has more than 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available to eligible recipients who make an appointment online.

Those within Phases 1A and 1B are currently eligible for a vaccine.

Courtesy ADHS

Albertson's will schedule appointments over the course of the next several days. When all appointments are filled, it will stop scheduling appointments.

Albertson's Vaccine Clinic Tuesday, February 23 - Sunday, February 28, 2021 2378 W 24th St, Yuma, AZ Schedule an appointment online - NO walk-ins accepted Tuesday, February 23rd: 8am-5pm Wednesday, February 24th- Friday February 26: 9am-5:30pm Saturday & Sunday, February 27th & 28th: 9am-5pm

Winter storms delayed delivery of coronavirus vaccine allotments last week. The federal government is expected to ramp up shipments this week to compensate.

Stay with KYMA.com for new details on coronavirus vaccine clinics, as well as on testing events, as we get them.