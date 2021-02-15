Defiance on safety guidelines

Coronavirus

The psychology behind the defiance

In this segment of "Health Watch," CBS news correspondent, Chris Martinez, explains the psychology behind the defiance of safety guidelines.

One of the reasons for people going against COVID safety protocol is due to pandemic fatigue. Another reason for defiance is people are being influenced to break the rules.

Though it may seem difficult to talk to those who are defiant, change can happen by talking about it and making it personal.

If safety of their family is of great importance, defiant people may be more prone to want to better protect themselves and others.