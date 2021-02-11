Mexico Grants Emergency Use Approval to Two Chinese Vaccines

Coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (KYMA/KECY) - Mexico has issued emergency use approval to two of China's Coronavirus vaccines: Sinovac and Cansino.

The decision was announced by health authorities on Wednesday.

The country's Federal Committee for Protection From Sanitary Risks made the decision after reviewing the vaccines' quality, safety and efficacy.

The first shipment of Cansino vaccine is expected to arrive in Mexico from China on Thursday.

Last Tuesday, Mexico also issued an emergency use authorization for Russia's Sputnik Coronavirus vaccine and ordered millions of doses.

This comes ahead of Mexico receiving over 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine this weekend.

Mexico has reported at least 1,957,889 confirmed covid-19 cases and 169,760 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.