Pregnant women needed for vaccine trials

Coronavirus

So far the covid-19 vaccine appears to be safe for pregnant women

About 20,000 "moms-to-be" have already been given the shot.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says there have been no red flags among those women.

The National Institute of Health wants more pregnant and breast-feeding women involved in covid-19 vaccine trials.

The authors of a new study in the medical journal, "Jama," say research involving this vulnerable group will help protect them better.

Both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines called for excluding pregnant women from receiving doses when manufacturers applied for emergency authorization.