Reinfection possible with COVID-19 variant

Coronavirus

Health expert warns on being reinfected even after you've had COVID-19

In today's "Health Minute," one expert says that even if you have already had COVID-19 you may not be fully protected from the latest mutations of the virus.

Health experts continue to urge the public of getting vaccinated, saying that doing so is as important as ever.

Although the vaccine does not protect a person from getting the virus, experts still encourage it as the vaccine is to help protect a person from severe side effects leading to hospitalizations.