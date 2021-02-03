Oxford vaccine cuts spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus

Oxford University says their vaccine, AstraZeneca, may reduce transition of COVID-19

In today's, "Health Watch," new research says Oxford University will help us get out of the pandemic as their vaccine, AstraZeneca, is showing promising signs of cutting the spread of coronavirus.

The University of Oxford is the first to document evidence that any COVID-19 vaccine can reduce transition of the virus.

The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, has not yet been authorized in the U.S.

British researchers found the vaccine offers 76% protection for three months.