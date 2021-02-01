CDC safety recommendations for Super Bowl parties

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising Americans to stay home and avoid gathering with members outside their household during the Super Bowl.

The CDC said those who still choose to attend a Super Bowl watch party this year should make sure the venue is following coronavirus safety protocols, wear masks at all times, avoid crowding and using restroom facilities at high traffic times, use no-touch payment methods if available, limit alcohol consumption and minimize time spent at the venue.