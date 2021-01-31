Registration for COVID vaccines starts Monday in Yuma

Coronavirus

What you need to know to get your shot

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Eligible Yuma County residents will get another shot at getting a coronavirus vaccine Monday.

Due to the high call volume experienced during the last county vaccine clinic, the Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) will only accept online reservations this time around.

Individuals included in the Phase 1B tier are eligible for a shot.

You also may reserve an appointment if:

If you received your first vaccine from YCPHD on, or before, January 7, 2021, you are now eligible for your second shot.

Phase 1B priority groups also qualify.

How can you register?

If you qualify for Phase 1A and prioritized Phase 1B, click here.

If you are seeking your second dose, click here.

Where are they available?

9am - 3pm MST

YCPHD Vaccine Clinic - 220 W. 28th Street, Yuma, AZ 85364

What do you need?