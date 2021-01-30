Americans flock to Mexico in spite of pandemic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Although Mexico has the third highest coronavirus death rate in the world, Cancun and Tulum have become favorite destinations for Americans.

An increase of US tourists has been noticeable ever since the Mexican border became less restrictive.

"More people wear masks on the streets here, so the news media has everyone more scared of the coronavirus here than they do in the United States but in terms of travel, it is much fewer restrictions to travel by airplane to Mexico than everywhere else, said Brian Thomas, an American tourist.

Even though the CDC (Center for Disease Control) assigned the highest travel alert for Mexico in November, thousands of Americans continue to visit in order to experience a nightlife not currently available to them.

Some tourists aren't taking the CDC's guidelines seriously.

"The coronavirus, some of us in our family have already had it. It is not that big a deal and the governments are making it worse than it actually is," shared Loren, another American tourist.

She added, "When we booked the trip, Mexico was more open than everywhere else and we were disappointed when they started adding the restriction to come back to the U.S. to take the COVID test."