Child Exploitation Increases Along The Border During Pandemic

Coronavirus

MEXICALI, B.C., Mex. (KYMA/KECY) - The global pandemic has brought much more than just an economic crisis, with it it has also brought social issues like exploitations of minors.

Last week, 12 children were rescued from an unstable home by Mexico's National System for Integral Family Development (DIF). An investigation by the DIF found they were being forced to panhandle along the international border crossings.

DIF Director Maria Elena Araiza explains that through their "Street Rescue" outreach program, they initially identified two minors which led them to a home where they found 10 other children. It wasn't clear if the adults present were their parents as they had no legal proof that established guardianship.

The case was later turned over by the DIF to the Sonora's Attorney General's Office to further investigate while the children were taken to a state shelter managed by the DIF.

The specialized program works with parents by providing them with scholarships for their children, keeping their pantry stocked as well as mental health resources, in ex-change they ask parents to voluntarily end the exploitation of minors.

"Street Rescue" has rescued over 80 children that were being exploited by their own parent or guardian on the streets of the Mexican border town.