CDC urges vaccine recipients to get second dose on time

Coronavirus

In today's Health Minute report, Mandy Gaither explains why vaccine recipients are being urged to get the second dose on time.

Gaither explains the CDC is Americans to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and speaks with CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Dr. Walensky says the second dose may be given up to six weeks, or forty-two days after the first if patients miss their window of getting it sooner.

The CDC says the most common side effects are pain, swelling and redness. Chills, tiredness and headache are the most commonly seen typically side effect of the second dose.

Dr. Walensky encourages us that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe.