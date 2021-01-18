Covid-19 patient urges plasma donation

Coronavirus

Spikes in COVID-19 cases have led to a national shortage on convalescent plasma

Convalescent plasma is blood from COVID-19 survivors that contain antibodies. A COVID-19 survivor's plasma may be used to help others fight it off the virus.

Amanda Solt is a COVID-19 survivor who was in ICU when she was fighting the virus. Convalescent plasma was part of her treatment. Solt said, this treatment is what gave her the strength to fight it.

Due to COVID-19 increase, the Red Cross says this plasma is in short supply. Donors are need now for patients to explore all treatment options.

Amanda Solt expresses her gratitude for her second chance at life after receiving convalescent plasma.