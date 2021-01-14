Skip to Content
FAA Cracks Down On Unruly Passengers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Federal authorities are tired of the friendly skies being unfriendly for flight crew members.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plans to launch an enforcement program that targets passengers who assault, threaten, intimidate or interfere with crew on a flight.

Officials say they are seeing a growing problem stemming from those refusing to wear masks.

Problem passengers could be hit with a fine of up to $35,000 for violations.

They could also face potential criminal charges.

