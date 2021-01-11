Vaccinated people can still get COVID-19

Coronavirus

Anyone who receives a vaccination, could still end up getting sick.

Health officials continue to say being vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from getting sick, but no vaccine works 100% of the time.

During trials, the current authorized vaccines were shown to be about 95% effective, which means some who are vaccinated became symptomatic.

It takes time to build immunity and both authorized vaccines require two doses, given several weeks apart to train the body's immune system.

People can be exposed to the coronavirus right before being vaccinated, or right after, which doesn't give the body enough time to develop its defenses.

The CDC says building immunity "Typically takes a few weeks."

Moderna measured its 95% vaccine efficacy starting 14 days after the second dose.

Pfizer started seven days after the second dose.

The current coronavirus vaccines cannot infect anyone with the virus, they do not contain the virus.

The CDC says vaccinated people should still use all the tools available to us as far as wearing a mask, remaining 6-feet away from others and washing your hands.