STUDY: Children’s Reading Skills Are Not Developing During Pandemic

Coronavirus

WEST LAFAYETTE, In. (WLFI) -- According to a recent study, some kids are up to six months behind in developing their reading skills due to COVID-19.

Experts say if kids aren't reading by the first grade they will have a harder time throughout their educational career. Experts say kids are falling behind due to a lack of one on one instruction due to COVID-19.

Along with that students aren't receiving as much instruction virtually as they do in person.

Sara Rich a former educator and CEO of Just Right Reader says it's important kids have access to books that are at their reading level.

"The goal is that there are less than three to five words on a page that your child doesn't know," said Rich. "Reading should be easy just right and fun.

Other ways to help your kids become better readers is to have them write things down, and have them read a book for at least 15 minutes before they go to bed.