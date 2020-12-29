COVID pandemic bankrupts 145 businesses in Mexicali

Coronavirus

MEXICALI, Baja C.A. (KYMA, Telemundo) - The year-end report from the Chamber of Restaurants in Mexicali showed 145 businesses had to file for bankruptcy in 2020, as a result of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The government did not support us, but quite the opposite, they fined us or took away the service if we did not pay, such as the electric bill, there were many things that caused many restaurants to go bankrupt," said Chamber President Miguel Angel Torress.

He has been a critic of the government in Baja California and Mexicali, citing its lack of support for businesses. "The truth hurts a lot to see that they could not survive this crisis that the pandemic has left."

He says the restaurants that are working with the chamber are better prepared heading into 2021 as the pandemic continues.

Businesses in Mexicali account for nearly 30,000 workers who rely heavily on revenue generated from local restaurants.