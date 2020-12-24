California becomes epicenter of coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus

Cases top two million with hospitals sounding alarms - NBC's Sarah Dallof reports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - It's Christmas Eve in the middle of a crisis. With nearly 120,000 Americans hospitalized with coronavirus, patients in California fill hallways, conference rooms, and even parking lots.

"We're down to 1.1 percent ICU capacity." said Gov. Gavin Newsom, (D-Calif.).

In Massachusetts, case numbers are on the rise and field hospitals are at the ready.

"We can take great care of patients here."

And medical staff in Utah, caring for their own. ICU nurse Jill Holker is on life support awaiting a double lung transplant.

"We just have to hope and pray that she can come home soon." said her daughter, Tylee.

COVID vaccines now being administered in the more rural parts of the state.

"We have a lot of caregivers that are exposed on a daily basis and this helps to keep them safe." said surgical nurse Tessa Vasquez.

Nationwide, more than one-million people have now received their first round of vaccine. But, health experts say we likely won't see that start the bend the curve until spring. They warn, difficult days are ahead.

"We saw a hump after thanksgiving. we're about to see a mountain of disease." said Dr. William Haseltine, Ph.D., an infectious disease expert.

Millions ignoring warnings against travel.

"You only live once, so I'm gonna enjoy life and I have the man (points up) on my side." said traveler Phyllis Richburg.

Long lines at both security checkpoints and coronavirus testing sites - a sharp contrast during this extraordinary and difficult holiday season.