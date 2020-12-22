Smokers likely more susceptible to catching and spreading COVID

Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 8,300 adults in Arizona die from smoking-related illnesses each year, according to the CDC.

On top of that, health officials say smokers are more susceptible to catching and spreading the coronavirus.

COVID-19 and smoking both affect the same organ: the lungs.

Dr. Bharat Magu, Chief Medical Officer at the Yuma Regional Medical Center, says there is likely a correlation between smoking and contracting the coronavirus.

"Smokers already have a serious health an lung problem already, even though they don't know it and when you add COVID-19 to that, you are really looking at a really, really sick patient," Dr. Magu explained.

The immune system of a healthy patient battling COVID-19 needs to work overtime to overcome the virus.

For smokers, it's more difficult. Smoking weakens the immune system putting the body into overdrive.

"hey are generally more prone for complications of the flu season, even for the general flu, and other things, you know, a simple pneumonia, other general infections," Dr. Magu said.

But, they are also more likely to contribute to the spread.

"To smoke, you need to take your mask off," Dr Magu stated. "That is number one risk right there."

Typically tobacco users don't like to smoke alone opening up the possibility of sharing a cigarette or e-cigs.

The smoker population includes adults as well as teens who have picked up e-cigarettes.