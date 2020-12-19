City of Yuma urges residents to avoid large gatherings

Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Since cases are surging, the City of Yuma is urging resident to limit the amount of people and avoid large gatherings as the holidays are approaching.

Per Governor Doug Ducey's order, public events are to be less than 50 people.

"Recognizing the importance of reducing COVID-19 spread, the City has canceled or rescheduled all City-sponsored special events and festivals at this time." - City of Yuma

They also want Yuma residents to follow CDC guidelines such as proper hand washing and mask wearing.