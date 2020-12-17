Yuma City Council discusses COVID-19

Coronavirus

The Mayor and council members are asking the community to help prevent another COVID surge, News 11's Arlette Yousif reports.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday's city council meeting covers the COVID timeline and where we stand today on the pandemic.

One specific topic of discussion... the community must do better.

"The hospital's at a crisis level and we, we need and can do better. Healthy asymptomatic people are not even realizing that they are spreading the disease and we're feeling the tragic results of Thanksgiving get-togethers. So let's not do the same for Christmas. Please use best practices and I applaud businesses and restaurants who are taking this serious and making masks and distancing mandatory," says Deputy Mayor Karen A. Watts.

Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls also introduced the Adopt a Nurse Program. The program will provide food for healthcare workers during their hospital shifts and will be funded by donations.

You can watch the entire city council meeting at www.yumaaz.gov.

News 11's Arlette Yousif brings us more on COVID-19 details discussed at the meeting on the Evening Edition at 10 p.m. MST/9 p.m. PST.