Advisory panel clears Moderna coronavirus vaccine

FDA expected to act quickly to authorize emergency use

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A key U.S. government advisory panel has endorsed a second coronavirus vaccine. The action allows Moderna to join the U.S. vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to act quickly to authorize the vaccine for emergency use.

A second vaccine is urgently needed as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations, and deaths surpass those see during the spring surge. Experts predict all to climb even higher in the weeks after the holidays.

Early doses of the both vaccines are now earmarked for frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

The vaccine will likely reach the general population by early spring.