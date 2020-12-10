Pfizer vaccine endorsed by government panel

Coronavirus

FDA expected to follow suit within days

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine won endorsement Thursday afternoon from a key government advisory panel. It's a major step towards an historic vaccination campaign that could finally conquer the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to follow the recommendation issued by it's expert panel of advisors. The group, in a 17-4 vote, concluded the shot appears safe and effective against the coronavirus in people 16 and older.

The FDA's decision could come within days. Drugmakers would then ship millions of shots, and the vaccination of health care workers and nursing home residents will begin.

Widespread access to the general public is not expected until the spring.