Work from home numbers on the rise

Is remote work available to you? - News 11's Arlette Yousif investigates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Not too long ago, work from home jobs were far and few between. Just as the pandemic has changed daily life for everyone in the world, it has also changed the number of work-from-home jobs.

According to Arizona @ Work, the number of work-from-home jobs is significantly up.

"It says that about 43 percent of the jobs, right now, you can now do virtually. So that's a big increase, you know, and if you think about it... that's almost half the jobs in the entire country that you can work from home," says Business Service Consultant, Moises Pimentel.

Pimental went on to explain that many companies are now seeing that their businesses are still productive with their employees working from home. Some will likely continue virtual work after the pandemic is over.

