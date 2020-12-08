Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Updated
today at 3:04 pm
Published 2:59 pm

Calexico police chief tests positive for COVID-19

75031929-219D-4CCD-8D3E-8BF31524DFBC

Six other officers also infected

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department has reported that its police chief, along with six of its officers, have all tested positive for COVID-19.

Three officers in training that have not been sworn in yet have also tested positive.

Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo is quarantining at home and he said his symptoms are mild as of Tuesday afternoon.

CPD said all of the officers who contracted the virus are believed to have gotten it while they were on the job.

Meanwhile, all the other officers are picking up the extra shifts to fill the gaps.

CPD also said it doesn't plan on enforcing the current regional stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-California) that went into effect Sunday night. Police Chief Gerardo said they have other things to attend to, including crime.

Coming up on News 11's Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST) Gianella Ghiglino speaks to the Calexico Police Department about how their managing this outbreak.

Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content