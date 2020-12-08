Calexico police chief tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

Six other officers also infected

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department has reported that its police chief, along with six of its officers, have all tested positive for COVID-19.

Three officers in training that have not been sworn in yet have also tested positive.

Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo is quarantining at home and he said his symptoms are mild as of Tuesday afternoon.

CPD said all of the officers who contracted the virus are believed to have gotten it while they were on the job.

Meanwhile, all the other officers are picking up the extra shifts to fill the gaps.

CPD also said it doesn't plan on enforcing the current regional stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-California) that went into effect Sunday night. Police Chief Gerardo said they have other things to attend to, including crime.

Coming up on News 11's Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST) Gianella Ghiglino speaks to the Calexico Police Department about how their managing this outbreak.