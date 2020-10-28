Antibody treatment shows promising results for non-hospitalized patients

Coronavirus

Regeneron shown to reduce viral levels and need for medical treatment

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY) - Regeneron announced Wednesday its coronavirus antibody treatment is showing promising results for patients not sick enough to be hospitalized.

The biotech company says it analyzed data from more than 500 patients in its latest trial, and found the drug significantly reduced both viral levels and the need for further medical treatment. Earlier data showed similar results in 275 patients.

Regeneron's drug is a combination of two antibodies. It was "designed to specifically block infectivity" of the virus.

The FDA is currently reviewing the cocktail for emergency use authorization (EUA). If the EUA is approved, the government has committed to making the drug available to the American people "at no cost."