Hormel unveils tasty face masks

Coronavirus

Hunger may be a side-effect of new face coverings

AUSTIN, Minn. (KYMA, KECY) - They say everything is better with bacon. Hormel thinks that applies to face masks too.

Hormel Black Label just introduced what it calls "The Revolutionary Breathable Bacon Face Mask." The company says the mask features the latest in pork-scented technology. It's made with two-ply multi-fiber cloth for protection, but also includes the savory smell of bacon for pure pleasure.

Don't expect to find the masks in a cooler next to the breakfast meats. You can only win the fancy, limited-edition face covering. Log on to Hormel's website before October 28th to sign up for a chance to score one of the mouthwatering masks.