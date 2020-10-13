U.S. reports highest number of coronavirus cases since August

Coronavirus

Rising numbers cause concerns as temperatures turn colder - NBC's Dan Scheneman reports

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY) - Across much of the country, coronavirus cases are on the rise.

Seven states set single-day records over the last several days. While the U.S. is now averaging around 50,000 new cases a day.

"We're in a bad place we've got to turn this around." says Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

In Wisconsin, the positivity rate is nearly 20%.

"Over the last month our hospitalizations have nearly tripled." says Gov. Tony Evers, (D-Wisc.).

A new field hospital is set to open Wednesday to help deal with the surge.

Oklahoma City reports intensive care units are already above capacity.

(sot / Dr. Vin Gupta - NBC News Medical Contributor :34 - :41)

"We are entering a really dangerous time entering the winter time when we know respiratory illnesses like to transmit themselves at a high baseline so this is very concerning." says Dr. Vin Gupta, an NBC News medical contributor.

All of this as Johnson and Johnson announces a pause on its vaccine trials. They're now in the final stage, but the company is investigating an "unexplained illness" in a study participant.

Johnson and Johnson says it is following safety protocols, and pauses are not uncommon.

"What it should do is reassure the public that every scientific medical and ethical standard is being applied here not only at Johnson & Johnson but across the industry as we all search for vaccine." says Joseph Wolk, the company's chief financial officer.

Late Tuesday Eli Lilly also paused its phase three antibody treatment trial due to safety concerns.

As the nation, and the world, waits for a vaccine, health experts urge Americans not to let down their guards as coronavirus makes a come back.