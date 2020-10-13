Mexico unveils sweeping coronavirus vaccination plan

Coronavirus

Officials say country will vaccinate 90% of its population for free

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico announced Tuesday it plans to vaccinate 90% of its population against coronavirus, and it will do so for free.

Government officials signed agreements with three pharmaceutical companies to provide enough vaccines to protect 116-million people. Participating companies include U.S.-based Pfizer, Britain's Aztrazeneca, and China's Cansino.

The World Health Organization's "Covax" plan will also provide tens of millions of doses.

Some vaccines could be available as soon as December. Mexico hopes to administer them to most of its residents by the end of 2021.

The government has committed more than $1.6-billion to pay for the vaccines. It will offer them to the public for free.