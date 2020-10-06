Miller tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

Top aide among more than a dozen senior White House staffers to contract virus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Senior White House policy aide Stephen Miller announced Tuesday he too has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement Miller writes:

"Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine." -Statement from Stephen Miller, Senior Policy Aide to President Donald Trump

Miller is one of President Donald Trump's closed advisors. He's the author of many of the administration's immigration policies.

He's the latest top level White House staffer to contract coronavirus.

The president is still battling his Covid-19 infection after first showing symptoms on Thursday, according to the White House. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say people should isolate for 10 days from the point of showing systems, and in severe cases, 20 days.