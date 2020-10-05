Drone used to sanitize stadium

Coronavirus

High-tech strategy offers fans more protection amid pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (KYMA, KECY) - Owners of an Atlanta stadium are taking a high-tech approach to protecting Falcons fans from coronavirus.

Mercedes Benz Stadium is using drones to keep things clean. The drones use a misting mechanism to spray medical-grade disinfecting chemicals on all the seats, and all throughout the dome. The down-draft from the drone's blades forced the disinfectant into normally hard-to-reach places.

Owners say the mist makes the stadium cleaner, safer, and cuts down cleaning time in the seat areas by 95%.

The stadium is the first to use drone technology in this manner. It'll deploy two or three drones after every home football game.

The Falcons' next home game is next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.