Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
today at 1:02 pm
Published 12:36 pm

Local social service agency to create an online resource for those without a home

homeless
homeless

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico Neighborhood House serves the Imperial Valley region, with a specific focus on the needs of low-income women and children.

However, the pandemic has forced the organization to find creative ways to uphold that mission.

Since the pandemic started, it has moved its preschool entirely online.

Neighborhood House is also looking to create a tele-resource network for the homeless community. It will connect them to local providers of the supplies they need, such as food and clothing. 

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Calexico Neighborhood House owner, Cindy Alva, to see how her agency plans to continue to help the community.

Imperial County Coronavirus / News / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply