Local social service agency to create an online resource for those without a home

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico Neighborhood House serves the Imperial Valley region, with a specific focus on the needs of low-income women and children.

However, the pandemic has forced the organization to find creative ways to uphold that mission.

Since the pandemic started, it has moved its preschool entirely online.

Neighborhood House is also looking to create a tele-resource network for the homeless community. It will connect them to local providers of the supplies they need, such as food and clothing.

