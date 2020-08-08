U.S. hits 5 million coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

NBC- The number of coronavirus cases in the United States tops five million, according to NBC News numbers.

As of Saturday evening, there are more than five million cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

It took just 16 days to get from four million to five million cases.

As of today, there have been more than 162,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S.

States with the most number of cases are California with more than 553,000; Florida with more than 526,000; Texas with more than 494,000; and, New York which was once the epicenter of COVID-19 in this country, has had more than 426,000 cases.

New York still has the highest number of deaths in the nation with more than 33,000 in that state alone.