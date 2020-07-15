Utah man dies while waiting for coronavirus test

Coronavirus

Officials say man did have underlying health issues

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KYMA, KECY) - A Utah man died while waiting in line for a coronavirus test.

It happened this past weekend in North Ogden. Officials say the man had to get the screening before undergoing an essential medical procedure. He did have serious pre-existing health issues.

The man lived in a nursing home, but it was not able to provide him with a test. The home sent him, with a caregiver, to an off-site location for the screening, and that's when something went wrong.

"My understanding is that the caregiver that was transporting this individual felt like he had fallen asleep and was unaware that he was in distress." said Mayor Neal Berube, North Ogden's mayor.

"He was non-responsive. I understand he still had a pulse - a very weak pulse at the time." said Berube.

It's still unclear exactly what caused the man's death.