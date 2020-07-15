Cremated remains of 250 migrants returned to families in Mexico

Coronavirus

Documentation issues delayed final repatriation

OAXACA, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - The cremated remains of some 250 Mexican migrants killed by coronavirus in the U.S. have finally been returned to their families.

Many of the migrants worked in restaurant and housekeeping jobswhere the risk of exposure to the virus is considered extremely high.

Although most of the Mexican coronavirus victims died weeks ago, problems with their documentation delayed their final trip to their homeland.

The Mexican government is shouldering most of the cost of repatriating its citizens remains. It's even paying to have the ashes taken to smaller towns across the country which don't have convenient airport access.

About 1,500 Mexican migrants have died from the virus in the United States. Officials say most of them passed away in New York City.