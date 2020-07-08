Bright idea could help kill coronavirus

Coronavirus

New Mexico inventor sheds light on a possible solution - Ryan Laughlin reports from Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KYMA, KECY) - A New Mexico company says it's come up with a revolutionary idea that could help kill the coronavirus.

"Energy wants to naturally circulate and it wants to naturally rectify itself and reach a state of homeostasis." says a promotional video for lightbulb company "Bright."

Issac Barbosa says his lightbulb could kill coronavirus

"I've been trying to make things better ever since I was a kid. When I was a kid I didn't get listened to. Once I got older, I said, you know what? I'm going to change the world because if I don't do it, it doesn't seem like it's going to happen." says Issac Barbosa, the founder of Bright.

Issac Barbosa says he's created the most efficient light bulb in the world. Now Barbosa's shedding his light in a different, specific direction.

"During this time of COVID I really wanted to join the fight and figure how I could be best of help." says Barbosa.

These bulbs generate UV-C light which kills viruses

UV-C light, a specific ultraviolet light - can disinfect surfaces and kill viruses. The technology isn't new, but Barbosa says his highly efficient new invention applies the tech in a completely new way. The result, a very special fan. It pulls air in, then uses UV-C light to kill airborne viruses.

"It's important that we also disinfect the air - and so that a technology like this, that isn't even on the market right now, is really important in a time like now." says Barbosa.

Bright's fan pulls in air and uses ultraviolet light to kill airborne viruses

Issac's startup is working with Sandia Labs on testing its products. Barbosa's also looking for space for a manufacturing site in Albuquerque.

UV-C light can be dangerous to people if they're directly exposed, but he says if you could apply this technology to vacant schools, grocery stores, and even airplanes, it may help keep people safe.

"And whether or not it is the cure all, we need to do what we can while we can do it." says Barbosa.